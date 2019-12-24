N Touch
Tuesday 24 December 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Christmas safety tips

THE EDITOR: Here is a list of precautions that need to be taken to stay safe at Christmas.

* Don’t drink and drive or drive tired.

* Make sure walkways are well lit and free from obstacles.

* Read instructions for new appliances.

* Use proper tools when necessary.

* Don’t rush to cook food. Hurry people eat raw ham.

* Clean up any spills quickly.

* Christmas novelties and decorations are not toys.

* Keep decorations and cards away from heat sources. Do not leave burning candles unattended.

* Look out for small items that could pose a choking hazard to young children.

* Don’t remove batteries from smoke detectors for use elsewhere.

* Buy children’s gifts for the correct age group.

Safety is first, second and third. My safety, your safety is our responsibility.

Merry Christmas and a happy 2020, TT.

Peace on Earth to all men and women of goodwill.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Christmas safety tips"

Letters to the Editor

Let’s fix the flooding

THE EDITOR: There was yet another flood in Barrackpore and the other outlying areas. Residents…

Yes, TT, we can!

THE EDITOR: I have always believed that we are too laid back in this country,…

When Debe went quiet

THE EDITOR: On Thursday I drove down to the Debe Market and the usual hustle…