Christmas safety tips
THE EDITOR: Here is a list of precautions that need to be taken to stay safe at Christmas.
* Don’t drink and drive or drive tired.
* Make sure walkways are well lit and free from obstacles.
* Read instructions for new appliances.
* Use proper tools when necessary.
* Don’t rush to cook food. Hurry people eat raw ham.
* Clean up any spills quickly.
* Christmas novelties and decorations are not toys.
* Keep decorations and cards away from heat sources. Do not leave burning candles unattended.
* Look out for small items that could pose a choking hazard to young children.
* Don’t remove batteries from smoke detectors for use elsewhere.
* Buy children’s gifts for the correct age group.
Safety is first, second and third. My safety, your safety is our responsibility.
Merry Christmas and a happy 2020, TT.
Peace on Earth to all men and women of goodwill.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
