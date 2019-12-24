Christmas safety tips

THE EDITOR: Here is a list of precautions that need to be taken to stay safe at Christmas.

* Don’t drink and drive or drive tired.

* Make sure walkways are well lit and free from obstacles.

* Read instructions for new appliances.

* Use proper tools when necessary.

* Don’t rush to cook food. Hurry people eat raw ham.

* Clean up any spills quickly.

* Christmas novelties and decorations are not toys.

* Keep decorations and cards away from heat sources. Do not leave burning candles unattended.

* Look out for small items that could pose a choking hazard to young children.

* Don’t remove batteries from smoke detectors for use elsewhere.

* Buy children’s gifts for the correct age group.

Safety is first, second and third. My safety, your safety is our responsibility.

Merry Christmas and a happy 2020, TT.

Peace on Earth to all men and women of goodwill.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town