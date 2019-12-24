Capt Archer says final goodbye

United States Embassy's Defence Attache Colonel Claudia Carrizales, presents a token to Capt Douglas Archer. - Joan Rampersad

CAPT Douglas Archer, TT Coast Guard Commanding Officer, bade an emotional goodbye last Sunday to Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas, his "home" for the past 29 years.

Before that he did a two-year stint in the police service.

He said: “I had the distinct privilege to serve my country for more than 31 years. Those words being spoken in such definitive terms is truly sobering.

"Looking back at those years, I have loved every single day of it and it’s hard to leave a place I have worked for more than half of my life. For me, today is a day of memories and a day of thanks.”

Archer said the memories have been coming to him in so many different ways.

“I remember vividly my first military experience. I remember the nights at sea with my shipmates, I remember the sleepless nights and looking out at the endless sea before me and wondering why, and then you find that vessel or person you were searching for, and immediately you would be clear why you love this job.”

He remembered, too, the thrill of moving from post to post, the faces of old friends, former commanders, fellow sailors and family members.

“These memories have been marching by in a steady cadence for the last several days. As I look into the crowd I see the familiar faces of those who trained me, those who disciplined me, those who inspired me, those who served with me, those who cared for me and loved me over this past 29 years of military service. I thank you all. You know who you are, my angels.”

Archer said events and people had given him a great life and a great career.

“I wanted to be in the Coast Guard and to be the best sailor I could be, and my dream has been fulfilled for nearly three decades. I find myself on this beautiful afternoon, the most fortunate and happy man knowing that diligently I served every member of this organisation honestly and with the highest of integrity.”

Quoting from his father many years ago, he said, “It is never about you, it is about the persons you serve.”

Archer told fellow officers they need to think seriously about their legacy because they are leaving one whether they like it or not, before advising them to do their best at everything, every day, and every time.

He closed by saying: “So on this (day), my last hours in uniform, my heart is filled with gratitude, with love and with thanks for the blessings of family, blessings of friends and above all, the unique blessing of being a citizen who serves this nation. Thank you all for being here today. Thank you for the courtesy of your attention, Goodbye and God bless you.”

He was then ceremonially dragged out by coast guardsmen and women, witnessed by National Security Minister Stuart Young, who had earlier paid tribute “to a patriot, and someone I could speak about from first-hand experience, who has served this country and served it well.”

As he looked at the newest members of the Coast Guard in the mini-parade, Young said: “I thought of Capt Archer and his 29 years of military service. He implored the young members to follow the examples in the service like that of Archer.

Among Archer’s accolades was a 50th anniversary of Independence Medal. He served as defence attache to Venezuela and acting Chief of Defence Staff.

To Archer, Young said: “You have given many years of good service, You have accompanied me on a couple trips and I was always very impressed by your demeanour, professionalism. No matter what circumstance the few outings we met, I felt comforted to have you at my side, sir. We dealt with all that had to be dealt with as it came at us.

"So as the sun sets tonight, I thank you sir, first and foremostly as a citizen of TT. Your service is appreciated.

"I thank you secondly as the government representative and the Minister of National Security who has had the pleasure and the privilege of working with you in different variation. At no point in time, regardless of whatever rank or position Capt Archer held, there was absolutely no change in how he carried out the service to country.”

He told Archer’s family to feel proud of his service as it is appreciated by all civic-minded and right-thinking citizens.

Among guests were the Chief of Defence Staff of the Defence Force, Air Commodore Daryl Daniel; Commanding Officer of the Regiment, Col Darnley Wyke; Commanding Officer of the Air Guard, Group Capt Kester Weekes; Commanding Officer of the Defence Force Reserves Col Collin Mitchell; Commanding Officer, St Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard, Commander Brenton Cain; defence attaché to Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Capt Wayne Armour, members of the diplomatic corps, foreign military liaison officers assigned to TT and all ranks of past and present members of the Coast Guard.