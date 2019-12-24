Bravo, Ramdin selected as captains North-South Cricket Classic

Darren Bravo -

DARREN Bravo and Denesh Ramdin will captain the North and South teams respectively when the Koyash Enterprises/TT Cricket Board North-South Classic bowls off at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, on Saturday.

The match will be a three-day contest finishing on Monday.

Bravo will have Yannic Cariah as his vice-captain and will have the experienced duo of Akeal Hosein and West Indies spinner Khary Pierre.

The North team has an abundance of quality youngsters including Jeremy Solozano, Joshua Da Silva, Keagan Simmons and Tion Webster.

The South unit has more seasoned campaigners with the likes of Ramdin, Imran Khan (vice-captain), Kyle Hope, Jason Mohammed and Yannick Ottley in the line up.

The inexperienced players trying to make an impression on the South team are Cephas Cooper, Kamil Pooran and West Indies Under-19 2016 World Cup 50-Over winner Jyd Goolie.

The North-South match will give players a chance to impress Red Force coach Mervyn Dillon ahead of the Cricket West Indies Regional Four-Day Tournament that starts on January 9.

SQUADS

North Team

Darren Bravo (captain), Yannic Cariah (vice-captain), Jeremy Solozano, Keagan Simmons, Isaiah Rajah, Joshua Da Silva, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein, Uthman Muhammad, Terrance Hinds, Odean Smith, Aaron Alfred, Jahron Alfred, Ishwar Maraj (coach), Sebastian Edwards (manager)

South Team

Denesh Ramdin (captain), Imran Khan (vice-captain), Kyle Hope, Cephas Cooper, Kamil Pooran, Jason Mohammed, Steven Katwaroo, Yannick Ottley, Anderson Phillip, Daniel St Clair, Bryan Charles, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jyd Goolie, Mark Deyal, Foaud Bassarath (coach), Stephen Ramkissoon (manager)