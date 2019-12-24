Bobo Shanti priest at odds with other Rastas over ganja

Bobo Shanti preist Shakal. - Narissa Fraser

ONE Bobo Shanti priest is accusing the umbrella group All Mansions of Rastafari (AMOR) of misrepresentation on the issue of marijuana.

Honourable Priest Shakal says AMOR cannot speak on behalf of all Rastafarians, calling its members "impostors." He said Bobo Shantis want no part of it.

But Priest Imsley of Zion, head of the Bobo Shanti camp in Wharf Trace, Maracas, says Shakal is "totally wrong."

An article headlined "Don't abuse it," in Tuesday's Newsday, quoted AMOR chairman Clyde Noel as saying the group was pleased at the new law – an amendment to the Dangerous Drugs Act – which allows people to have up to 30 grammes of cannabis and four plants.

Shakal, a priest since 2009, told Newsday he was very angry when he read it. He said Bobo Shantis focus on spirituality, freedom and repatriation, and "do not care" for the decriminalisation or legalisation of marijuana. He said the members of AMOR know nothing about Rastafari.

"We don't join anything. He can't speak for we – no. The Bobo Shanti take no part in this. We take no part in the legalisation of marijuana.

"We stand as a people above all people. This is something serious.

"It have plenty impostors in this. Fellas just tying up their heads but blaspheming against God."

He also said the Bobo Shantis do not recognise any other Rastafari mansion. The mansions in TT include the Bobo Shantis, Nyabinghis, 12 Tribes of Israel and African Unity.

"After Emmanuel, we are the highest people on the earth," he claimed. "We are the Levites.

"Nyabinghi is a musical order. The only people who can play the Nyabinghi music is the Levites. It is not a mansion."

On the 12 Tribes, Shakal said, "That is obeah they working and talking about and calling 12 Tribes. They drinking rum, keeping party – it have nothing to do with God.

"Bobo Shanti is a churchical order – Sabbath service, hymn-singing, psalm-chanting."

Asked how he felt about the decriminalisation of marijuana, he said he fears the herb will be abused.

"We don't deal promote with marijuana. The father gave we a little freedom to use a little piece for sacramental and spiritual reasons. A little piece."

He said members of the Bobo Shanti faith deals with hymn books, bibles, reasoning and daily devotions.

He also said he is thankful the Government allowed the freedom in such a small portion – which he still believes is too much.

But Noel told Newsday there are many Bobo Shantis in AMOR who regularly attend its meetings and support the group. He said Shakal is being judgemental and: "He without sin may cast the first stone.

"It have several Bobo camps, so he is just one person. He don't represent all the Bobo Shantis. There are camps in Maracas, Gonzales, Tunapuna, Moruga...

"Up to last week, we had a meeting and there were a few Bobos there."

He continued, "We can't talk for all Rasta either, but we can be a voice for Rastas that want to be associated with unification."

When told Shakal said he does not recognise other mansions, Noel said he seems to be going against the "very fabric of Rastafari," which speaks of unity.

"Who is him to say who is Rasta and who is not Rasta?

"Nobody cannot convince me that I is not a Rasta. All my life I is Rasta. The work I have done, many people have not touched the service yet."

He said there was an occasion where a Bobo Shanti member of AMOR was ill and the group helped him. He recalled another occasion when a Bobo Shanti woman needed to fix her house, and the group came together to support her financially.

"I can't understand how a man could discriminate against his own brother. We don't need to be fighting among ourselves."

He reiterated the decriminalisation of marijuana is a success for Rastas, despite Shaka's disagreement.

"It's a sad day to see one Rasta who doesn't understand Rastafari could make these proclamations.

"If he okay with people being locked up, hair cut off – no man can force him to stand up for his rights

"If we could free 10,000, I don't know how someone can say it's something so bad."

Newsday contacted Priest Imsley, who said he is part of AMOR's board of directors in the interest of Bobo Shantis.

He has been a priest since 1981. He said he knows Shakal, but it seems he is being driven by his ego rather than Rastafari.

"He is totally wrong. AMOR represents the interest of all. That is an ego trip. To state that like we are the only ones, nothing nuh go so."

He said he welcomes the new law and understands there is a process and it was not something that could have happened overnight.

"We thank the Government for respecting the herb. It is an essential part of our tradition. Now, we don't have to run from police.

"We are looking forward to the second part of the bill (in fact a second bill, the Cannabis Control Bill) with great anticipation."

He said AMOR will host a rally on January 26 to celebrate this milestone for the Rastafari movement.