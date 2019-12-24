Arouca bandits steal phone, groceries, cash

Police are searching for three men who stole a cellphone and groceries from a traveller.

Police said the man got into a car at the St Helena taxi stand, Golden Grove Road, Arouca, last Friday at around 9.20 pm.

When he got into the car, one of the bandits in the back seat pulled out a gun and told him to hand over his valuables.

He was robbed of his cellphone, $200 in groceries and $3,000 in cash.

The bandits drove the man to George Street, Arouca and dumped him there.

The man made a report to the police.