Arima man killed after ‘gun video’

File photo

Police are investigating a murder in Arima on Monday night.

Police said Tifa Bartholomew of Calvary Hill, Arima, was gunned down near his house at around 8.50 pm.

Police took him to the Arima Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Investigators said Bartholomew was seen flaunting weapons in a video that was shared on social media