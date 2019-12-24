A republic governed by laws – not men

SATU-ANN INDIRA RAMCHARAN

JUST A QUICK note to citizens of this republic now that the local government elections are over and done. It is time for all of us to get back to the business of building this republic.

On full display on MSNBC and CNN are the inner workings of what was supposed to be a “brilliant solution.” What are the lessons we in this republic can learn from the American experiment in republicanism.

I am sure our own Ellis Clarke Commission, in devising what was to be our republican constitution, felt that theirs was also a brilliant solution, just as the founding fathers who gathered in Philadelphia in the aftermath of their war for independence. The fact of the matter is that no political construct and constitution can be considered complete and nations must, as they are bound to do, devise and revise the laws which govern them.

In 1787 at the close of the constitutional convention, Benjamin Franklin, asked by an anxious citizen what manner of government has he bequeathed us, replied, “A republic, madam, if you can keep it…”

Those framers understood one thing and that is for a democracy to exist, the onus for its preservation lies in oversight of government by the people; this we sometimes refer to as accountability.

Similarly, accountability can only occur within the context of transparency. To repeat a phrase made famous by the Washington Post, “Democracy cannot flourish in darkness.”

It is within this context that I have chosen to highlight one aspect of the quest for accountability and that is the Prime Minister’s recent stated intention to reinforce and make greater the parliamentary committee system. He has cited as his raison d’etre the desire for greater accountability in the government system.

While we as a republic subscribe to the separation of powers as most desirable, we do not have a true separation of powers. The current structure is therefore counterintuitive to the objective of accountability, it is a constitutional anomaly. I say this because it is difficult to achieve accountability without the checks and balances of separate powers.

I assume that the Prime Minister has already recognised this conundrum, and probably views the parliamentary committee system as a means to achieve the oversight of the executive.

To this Government’s credit, oversight and transparency by the existing committee system have also been on full display and we have received a steady stream of exposures since 2015, but is this good enough?

While parliamentary reform may be a noble objective, there is no getting away from the fact that even if the Parliament were to be strengthened and reformed, in the current heavily charged political winner-take -all atmosphere, it is unlikely that these changes would have the effect of achieving oversight or accountability without a legislative body that is separate from the executive.

I do however wonder where this Prime Minister, who clearly has a different world view, is taking us. It is clear that it is a path which can only deepen our democracy. He may be signalling that he is open to doing more than revisiting the arrangements for Parliament.

It behooves our historians and political scientists to investigate why our “framers” chose to reinvent the wheel, that is, to not go the whole hog, thereby designing a hybrid system of government that cannot protect us from the abuse of power.

This brings me to a final point. A republic is supposed to be a country that is governed by laws and not by men. The reason we say this is because abuses are committed by men and the only recourse that we have is the rule of law or, to be specific, the application of laws. No one is above the law.

In the American system we see clearly how this works. Trinidad may have some way to go, because we are still searching for “men” of good character, not recognising that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. It is therefore imperative that we legislate for good government and best practices which deepen our democracy.

So it is time for all of us to revisit our republican constitution with a view to designing something that actually works, to create the accountability and transparency that we need and deserve.

To the Prime Minister the best of luck to you as you go down this road, for at the end lies greatness for TT.