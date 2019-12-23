Where to get weed? MP says grow it

Marijuana and Spliff -

Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds says in order to get marijuana for personal use, people simply have to grow it.

Speaking to media outside the Hall of Justice Monday afternoon, Hinds, who is also a Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General, addressed questions from the public about where to source cannabis and cannabis products.

He said the problem wasn't a difficult one and required common sense.

"The law says you are entitled to have four plants in your home. There is where you will get your 30 grammes. Or from your neighbours. That is not a difficult issue. That is where you will get it," Hinds said.

"Or if someone is speculating that I got up this morning at 6 am and I am now entitled to have four plants and if I plant a seed and Sheriff John Brown didn't show up to kill it before it grows then I should have 30 grammes by this evening, that is not common sense.

"It will take time to grow. So there is where you will get yours. There is no suggestion that now you will be free to purchase it from some illegal importer. We have now amended the law and you are entitled to get yours."

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi added that draft regulations on the dispensation and importation of cannabis in prescribable amounts for the pharmacy process will go before Cabinet in January.

He said, as of today, vets, doctors and dentists could prescribe cannabis.