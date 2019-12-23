Two murders in the west

In two separate incidents, two men were shot and killed hours apart in the western division between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In the first incident, Akil Gibson, 38, was shot and wounded at around 10.45 pm at Pitilal Hill, Water Hole, Cocorite.

Residents heard the gunfire and took Gibson to the St James Medical Facility.

He was transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died at around 7 am, on Sunday, while being treated.

Hours after this shooting, a 30-year-old man was gunned down while sleeping inside a car in Petit Valley.

Police said Keon Paul, was sleeping inside his Toyota Corolla along Fourth Street, Simeon Road, Petit Valley, at around 4.30 am when a gunman approached the car and fired several shots at him.

Residents heard the gunfire and called the police.

Members of the Western Division Emergency Response Patrol went to the scene, along with homicide investigators, and a district medical officer who declared Paul dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Homicide Region One Bureau are continuing enquiries.

These murders together with the murder of Dave Maharaj from Williamsville on Sunday morning brought the murder toll to 516 for the year.