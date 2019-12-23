Suspended cop arrested after crashing into police car
A suspended police officer was arrested on Saturday night for drunk driving after he crashed his car into a marked police vehicle in Arima.
Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force responded to reports of a chase at around 8.10 pm.
When police tried to intercept the man, he crashed into their car.
He was slightly injured in the collision.
On checking, police said the 46-year-old officer was found to be drunk.
Investigators said he was last assigned to the Chaguanas Police Station and had two outstanding arrest warrants.
Arima CID are continuing enquiries.
Reply to "Suspended cop arrested after crashing into police car"