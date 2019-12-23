Suspended cop arrested after crashing into police car

A suspended police officer was arrested on Saturday night for drunk driving after he crashed his car into a marked police vehicle in Arima.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force responded to reports of a chase at around 8.10 pm.

When police tried to intercept the man, he crashed into their car.

He was slightly injured in the collision.

On checking, police said the 46-year-old officer was found to be drunk.

Investigators said he was last assigned to the Chaguanas Police Station and had two outstanding arrest warrants.

Arima CID are continuing enquiries.