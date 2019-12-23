Suspect in witness murder held in Tobago

A man whom police described as a suspect in the murder of a kidnap witness was arrested in Tobago on Sunday.

Homicide investigators went to the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court on Friday when they found out the suspect was due to appear in another matter, but were told he did not attend. This prompted the magistrate to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Police learned the man was hiding at a house in Tobago and arrested him. He is expected to be brought back to Trinidad, where he will be charged with the murder.

The man is wanted for the murder of 35-year-old Jahway Adams at his home at Upper Caura Royal Road on August 26.

Adams's girlfriend was wounded in the incident.