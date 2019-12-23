Smoke at home or face $50k fine

A man smokes a marijuana joint. -

People are sharing invitations to parties to celebrate the proclamation of the Dangerous Drugs Amendment Act 2019.

The act allows people in Trinidad and Tobago to have and use under 30 grammes of marijuana without facing penalties.

The act clearly identifies a public place as an indoor or outdoor area, whether publicly or privately owned, to which the public has access "by right or by invitation, expressed or implied, whether by payment of money or not."

What isn't included under the definition is any premises in actual use as a dwelling and not used for commercial purposes.

That means nightclubs, parks, bars and beaches should all be excluded from your 12/23 celebrations.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, in an interview on Monday said anyone who smoked or used marijuana in a public place would find themselves subject to the application of the law.

"Can you smoke in public? No. You can be at home. You cannot be in a public place." Al-Rawi said.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said he had dealt with several marijuana-related calls already that day and refused to provide clarification on the issue.