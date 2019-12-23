Slow Xmas sales in south

- Marvin Hamilton

THREE days before Christmas merchandisers on High Street, San Fernando are worried that sales will further decline from an already slow period.

On Sunday street vendors were seeing running up and down the street with items in hand, just to solicit a sale from passing customers.

Phillip Mario, 63, who comes from Marabella everyday said he has been selling on the streets for about 46 years.

He said this year has been tough, but he’s grateful for the provisions made to accommodate them during this period.

“We already make so little and to rent a store in a building that is over $2,000 per month will make no sense for the small man,” he said.

The street vendors were given an official letter from the San Fernando City Corporation, which bears a number, details and usage of a spot assigned on the roadway for which they can ply their trade. It expires on December 31.

Mario sells kitchen towels, hand-rags and other small clothing items on table near Carlton Center. His neighbours sell similar items including women and men undergarments, household odd and ends and even fruits like apples, grapes and bananas. “We are thankful that the mayor gave us a chance to use the streets during this period to sell our goods.

“We have a letter with a specially marked spot to use so the police cannot move us and say we are here illegally and causing traffic.”

He said after the expiration date, it is again a game of ‘cat and mouse’ with the police.”

“The vendors have no choice and will take chance to set up their goods. As soon as we (the vendors) see the police or the police us, we will pack up and run to a different spot.

“It has been like this for years and we are trying to get somewhere permanent but rent in the malls are too much for us to pay,” he added.

A tenant of RRM Plaza, who wished not to be named, said sales has been slow compared to the previous years. He is the owner of Amara’s Jewelry Collection and said, “Sales has declined, and we think this is especially because of the shut down of Petrotrin and other companies that were dependant on it.

“That closure was a big shock for many, so people are scared to spend what little they have remaining.”

A cash clerk at Rattans on High Street said they did not experience challenges like the other stores and the exchange of the old $100 bill to the new one did not pose any problems. “We are still accepting the old currency and people are buying the clothes because it is very affordable.”

Shopper Simone Eastmond of South Oropouche noted that while everyone loves to have a good time and spend nicely for Christmas, she urged to spend wisely.

“Watch your money! Not everything you want is what you need. Remember that new year brings responsibilities and bills,” she said.