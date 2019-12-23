Rastas: Ganja law a step forward, but don’t abuse it

Clyde Noel, representative of All Mansions of Rastafari. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI. -

IN light of the decriminalisation of marijuana, which took effect on Monday, chairman of All Mansions of Rastafari (AMOR) Ras Clyde Noel is urging the public to be responsible and not to abuse the holy herb.

People can now be in possession of up to 30 grammes of cannabis and grow up to four plants on their property.

Noel said the group sees it as a step in the right direction, which can contribute to the "healing of the nation."

"We have fought so hard – a lot of our parents, children, have suffered...the brunt of the law. Some of us have lost our families through this.

"We hope all the persecution we went through for years eases and we can get a chance to really teach the people about the herb."

But he says while people have more freedom now, the herb should not be abused.

"It's our civic right as it is a god-given plant for man to use.

"That's the holy sacrament. We use it during our daily prayers, giving thanks and praise, for relaxation and meditation. Others use it to help them write, sing, perform...But just like any other food – we call it brain food – you can't overdo it. Everything is supposed to be done in moderation."

He said over the years, Rastafarians have been "demonised" and seen as nothing more than "weed smokers," which caused a lack of support for the movement.

"Before this, some people who use it wouldn't even come out to our rallies and show their face because they didn't wanna be demonised and, 'Aye, he dealing with marijuana and is a supporter of that.' Everybody wanted to distance themselves from Rastafari because of the marijuana.

"Now everybody want to be farmers and connoisseurs.

He hopes the change will help the group get sponsorship. He is also reminding the public there is more to the movement than cannabis.

"We deal with repatriation and reparations, teaching people about peace and love and living in unity in their communities.

"We focus on the 'Back to Africa' movement and the healing of the nation."

There are four mansions within AMOR in TT – Bobo Shanti, Nyabinghi, 12 Tribes of Israel, and African Unity.

Noel made it clear that not all Rastafarians use cannabis.

He said while the group does not agree with all the details of the new law, it was thankful progress is being made.

"You have to put one foot in the door first to get in, so we will take that first step and then work out how to get what we really want."

A post on the group's Facebook page on Monday morning said, "Give Jah the glory. Yes, I, Rastafari has seen a victory where decriminalised cannabis is concerned, but we are mindful still that Babywrong (Babylon) has their heels on our necks still.

"We will not accept a licence for our sacramental herb and we will not be told how and where to use our holy cannabis.

"Thankful our fellow man here in TT can't be locked up for an ounce of weed and he can grow his four trees at home."

There are yet no provisions in the bill specifically for Rastafarians, as in the Jamaican legislation. The Cannabis Control Bill has been sent to a joint select committee, and will be reviewed next year. This bill deals with obtaining licences to sell, import and export.

Jamaican law allows rastas to use cannabis at registered places of Rastafarian worship, as well as the ability to apply to host "exempt events" once the primary purpose is the observance of the Rastafarian faith.

Noel said moving forward, the group would like Rastafarians to have an equal place in society.

The group plans to meet at its headquarters in Sea Trace, Diego Martin on Monday night to celebrate "the healing of the nation."