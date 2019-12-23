Princes Town cops bring cheers to needy families

-

In the spirit of the season, Princes Town police last Thursday distributed hampers to needy families in the district.

Over 20 families were surprised when police arrived at their homes bearing gifts. The officers said they wanted to put smiles on the faces of children and to help less fortunate families.

Supt Maharaj spearheaded the initiative together with Insp James and Sgt Mohammed.

The officers used their money to buy the gifts and hampers.