PoS man charged with having gun put under curfew

A PORT OF SPAIN man was put under a curfew by a Port of Spain magistrate when he appeared before her on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Simon James appeared before magistrate Sarah Da Silva, who ordered him to abide by a 7pm-5am curfew and report to the Besson Street police station four times a week.

He was granted $150,000 bail and told if he breaks the curfew, he will be in contravention of the conditions of his bail.

James was arrested on December 17 in Laventille.

The police were unable to provide a criminal record for him and objected to bail on the basis that he was likely to commit another offence, since he had a pending matter for robbery.

But James’s attorney Richard Clarke-Wills said it was not enough for the prosecution to say he was likely to re-offend if released on bail, and they had to provide proof of this.

He also pointed out that his client had been in police custody for a week before being charged, while another man who was also arrested, Kolliah Mathias, had been charged before he escaped from the police station.

The magistrate was told Mathias had not yet been re-arrested.

Mathias, of 9 Picton Road, Laventille, escaped from the Besson Street police station last Thursday afternoon. Police reports said he was arrested on arms and ammunition charges.

In a tweet hours after Mathias escaped, the police posted:

"WANTED – Kolliah Mathias of 9 Picton Road Laventille, is a person of interest in ongoing investigations.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 999, 555, 911,800TIPS, 482- GARY or share information via the TTPS app."