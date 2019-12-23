PoS Archbishop: Be Xmas angels

Archbishop Jason Gordon.

Jason Gordon, RC Archbishop of Port of Spain, called on citizens on Monday to become Christmas angels.

“As we celebrate Christmas this year, let us ask this question: who is there on the margins with whom I can share my Christmas cheer? Who do I know that may be lonely and to whom I can bring my message of hope?

“Let us become Christmas angels this year. Let us bring hope, let us bring joy and let us help others to experience their dignity and their worth as children of God."

Gordon said at this time of year, there is excitement in the air and the focus is usually on the shopping, the activities, the food to share and the sense of family that people will create. He said all of this is wonderful and quite amazing because it reconnects people in so many important ways.

“More significantly, this is a time when we turn our attention to baby Jesus. A wonderful gift to mankind. Christ entered this troubled world as a helpless infant of poor and humble parents.

“He came to bring love, peace, and forgiveness. He came to transform our lives. Jesus is good news for those people who least expect it.”

Gordon said Jesus reassures everyone that God is with them, and where God is born, hope is born.

“That hope which is born allows people to reconnect with their dignity. Sisters and Brothers, how can you become Christmas angels to people who need that hope to be born, so that they can reconnect with their dignity?

“We cannot disconnect the Christmas story from the people on the margins, the lowly, the poor and the vulnerable. Christ assumes this most poor and vulnerable state so that we can all reconnect with our dignity."

The archbishop added, " God bless you. Have a wonderful Christmas.”