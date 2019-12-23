Police car crashed during shoot-out, chase

TWO police officers are being treated for injuries they sustained when their crashed during a shoot-out and chase with a bandit in Morvant on Saturday afternoon.

Police said members of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) were on patrol along the Lady Young Avenue, Morvant, at around 3.55 pm when they were stopped by a passer-by who told them that a group of young men were liming nearby and one of them had a gun. As the police drove up to the men, they began walking in different directions and one of them ran towards a recreation field and was chased by the officers who were still in their car.

As they approached him, the man shot at the officers.

Police said during the chase, the tyres of the car skidded on a patch of wet grass causing it to crash into a pile of stones damaging the front of the car and injuring the two officers.

Neither of the air bags were deployed. Police continued to chase the man on foot, along a river bank. He shot at them again, this time officers returned fire but missed him.

The man ran across the river and into a thick pile of bush, escaping.

The officers called in back up from the IATF who searched the area but could not find the man.

The injured officers were taken to the hospital for treatment as they complained of headaches after the crash.

Morvant Police are continuing enquiries.