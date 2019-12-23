PNM Youth League to educate on ganja next year

THE PNM National Youth League will be launching a cannabis education programme next year.

In a media release Monday headed "decriminalisation delivers social justice for youth," the league said it will collaborate with youth officer Senator Ndale Young n early 2020 to launch an aggressive community education programme themed “Let’s talk Cannabis.”

It will look in-depth at the benefits and cautions on the usage of less than 30 grammes of cannabis and to adequately inform on the legal processes involved, including the requisite expunging of records.

It said many people, including young adults, "will receive an early and unique gift of liberation as cultural and religious freedom is further realised through the will of a strong PNM-led government.

"The PNM National Youth League is in full support of this transformative piece of legislation that has today decriminalised marijuana in TT and certainly ensures the delivery of social justice in helping save thousands of young people living in this country."

The league said young people are in agreement with the move to amend the Dangerous Drugs Act to decriminalise small amounts of marijuana, which has sent a clear message of the Government’s diligent approach to reforming our justice system to a more efficient and reliable one.

The league pointed out that it is no longer an offence to possess up to 30 grammes of cannabis and now each adult in every household can own up to four plants.

"Moreover, the Youth League notes that cannabis has been a feature that has plagued and clogged our criminal justice system for far too long."

The league said the magistracy dealt with approximately 8,500 cannabis-related cases per annum, and of the burdensome 85,000 cases over the past decade, 85 per cent were for possession of cannabis, in which 73 per cent of those charged were under 35.

Between 2014 and 2019, a staggering 4,694 people were remanded for possession of cannabis which cost the State upwards of $15,000 to $25,000 per month/per person to hold in confinement.

"Many of them were first-time offenders and faced being housed alongside those charged for serious offences of the law. Young people are happy to know that these resources can now be redirected towards more productive areas."

The league said decriminalisation allows for greater sensitisation and balanced public education on cannabis usage and also paves the way for added public health benefits and the later creation of new jobs.

It added that the Cannabis Control Bill has progressed to a joint select committee of Parliament "and will guarantee a system that allows for cultivation, processing, packaging, branding, sale and export of cannabis.

Before this "landmark decriminalisation," it said, too many young people arrested for possession could not access bail "and were in many instances held in pre-trial detention in remand condition costing taxpayers millions of dollars."

In addition, they were "labelled criminals and faced discrimination in accessing skills-training, higher education and other opportunities." These were some of the long-term impacts on young men, it said.

But now, "Young people are happy to know that under this administration, such negative consequences associated with drug arrests will be no more."

It pointed out that those convicted "can now come forward to have their records expunged and simultaneously enjoy an equal opportunity to contribute to the building of our new Trinbagonian society."

The league said young people applaud and approve the decriminalisation initiative of "this responsible Government and summarises it as a net positive for the country and the welfare of its young adults'"