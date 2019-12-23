MusicTT wraps up Spotlight artiste showcase

Sherisse Colleymore performs at MusicTT showcase at Cabana, Rust Street, St Clair. -

THE TT Company Limited (MusicTT) hosted the final showcase for its current Spotlight artistes who entered the programme in May at Cabana Lounge in St Clair.

Titled #MusicofTT the showcase allowed artistes to demonstrate the skills and knowledge they gained since being accepted into the Spotlight programme.

Participants were exposed to a series of seminars, including vocal and business training, giving them the knowledge, industry insight and coaching to improve their trade and be successful in the music industry, said a media release.

All nine artistes have expanded their repertoire with new and upcoming releases, such as JWave who is featured alongside Skinny Fabulous, Nadia Batson, and 5Star Akil on the Soca 2020 Tuff Spot Riddim. Jiselle Singer and Noche Blanca have also released music videos Cry for Me and Güey respectively. The artistes will also benefit from an upcoming studio session with Kasey Phillips of Precision Productions in January.

General manager of MusicTT, Melissa Jimenez said, “MusicTT is excited to have been part of the exponential growth and development of these young and talented Spotlight artistes and it is with great confidence we anticipate amazing and successful development into the international music industry.”

MusicTT thanked the Spotlight facilitators Glenda Collens of Medea Productions, Lauralee Laquis of L3 Creative, Jabari Winchester and Carla Parris.

The fourth edition of Spotlight begins in March 2020 with a new group of aspiring artistes.

For more info: www.musictt/co.tt