Moms get new homes for Xmas Habitat for Humanity/Proman help families

BEAMING: Hannah D'Abreau receives her keys from Proman Trinidad's Rishen Doolcharan Proman Trinidad at a dedication and hand-over ceremony in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity TT at KP Lands Valencia last week. - ROGER JACOB

Three families last week received the keys to their new homes courtesy of the non-profit organisation Habitat for Humanity TT in collaboration with the industrial group Proman.

The ceremony took place at KP Lands, Valencia, where single mothers, Hannah D'Abreau and Xavier Joseph, and mother of six Lumecia Mulcair, received what they described as the best gift they could have received for Christmas.

D'Abreau said her house in Sangre Grande may not have electricity in time for Christmas, but she did not mind, because she finally had a home for herself and her baby girl, Amelia Williams.

D'Abreau lost everything in the floods in Sangre Grande, last year. Her mother gave the organisation permission to build the house on her property.

Joseph, a mother of two girls, lived in a house where the front door was propped up with concrete blocks and where water formed pools under the house, making her floor dangerous to walk on.

Mulcair, whose mobility has been limited because of a slipped spinal disc, said she could not have asked for anything more this Christmas than a new home for her family.

"It is perfect. This is Christmas."

Head of corporate communications at Proman, Fazad Mohammed said this was a significant project for the Proman family of companies. Proman has been partnering with Habitat since 2012, and recently launched a global partnership with HH International to expand the programme to other regions. The programme has been ongoing in the United States and Europe.

To date, four projects have been completed through Proman's support. Twenty-five volunteers participated in this project.

"This is very meaningful for us because it is an international partnership and we have been trying to give a sense of giving to the organisation. Through these community volunteer programmes, Proman is putting our employees at the heart of the partnership through a series of these activities. This work being done by our Habitat partners is very important, and we feel proud to be part of this journey."