Mayor: PoS vendors to register early in 2020

CONFISCATED: An officer from the Port of Spain City Police carries goods seized from a vendor on Frederick Street on Monday. - Julien Neaves

PORT of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said the city will look at the registration of vendors early in the new year.

He was speaking with Newsday on Monday and responding to City Police removing vendors from Frederick Street and seizing their goods.

Supt Charles told Newsday the police cannot let the illegal vending get out of hand.

"They are blocking up streets and store owners and contributing to traffic congestion and pickpocketing."

He stressed that everyone is supposed to be able to use the streets in a free manner. He added that it was not a "crackdown" and the police were using their discretion in enforcing the law.

Martinez recalled in June he spoke of registering all vendors in the city before Christmas.

He explained, "That was not possible, due to the heavy programme the corporation had in 2019, and towards the end of year it became a little more difficult because we had to accommodate (local government) elections."

He said the city has successfully handled Charlotte Street vendors through registration.

"We would like to offer the same opportunity to all the vendors to encourage them to become small and micro-entrepreneurs."

He explained the Charlotte Street vendors pay to use the city and are given a spot where they function, a registration document, an ID which they must have on them and also an ID on the stall they run. He said something similar is envisioned for other Port of Spain vendors and added that those who serve food would have to get public health registration.

Martinez said the city will try to accommodate some of the vendors in the places they currently occupy, though in some instances there may need to be adjustments, for instance if the location affects the walkway and blocks pedestrians going about their business.

He also said registration will require responsibility on the vendors' part.

"As we want to bring some order to the city of Port of Spain, we will encourage them to clean up around their stall or vending cart and operate in a legitimate manner."

He said the registration of vendors will be looked at when the city is re-registering Charlotte Street vendors next year.