Maraval man charged for 3.52g of marijuana

A MARAVAL man arrested on Saturday will go on trial in January on a charge of possession of 3.52 grammes of marijuana.

Andy Joseph maintained a not-guilty plea when he appeared before magistrate Sarah Da Silva in the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The amendments to the Dangerous Drugs Act which allow adults to have in their possession 30 grammes of marijuana were proclaimed by President Paula-Mae Weekes on Friday. But the law only comes into effect at midnight on Monday.

The magistrate told Joseph the new amendments did not affect matters before that date.

The prosecution recommended summary trial, after which Da Silva ordered the marijuana, which weighed 3.52 grammes and was presented to the court, sent to the Forensic Science Centre for testing.

Joseph, who was arrested in Boissere, Maraval, will return to court on January 20, when he is expected to go on trial.