Man held after Aranguez toy store break-in
An Aranguez man is in police custody after he was found in a car full of stolen bicycles minutes after a break-in at an Aranguez toy store on Monday morning.
Police said they responded to reports of a break-in just after 2 am.
After they made enquiries, the man was found, arrested and is being questioned by El Socorro police.
Investigators said they are watching security footage and are searching for a second man who was involved in the robbery.
Most of the bikes were recovered.
