Man held after Aranguez toy store break-in

An Aranguez man is in police custody after he was found in a car full of stolen bicycles minutes after a break-in at an Aranguez toy store on Monday morning.

Police said they responded to reports of a break-in just after 2 am.

After they made enquiries, the man was found, arrested and is being questioned by El Socorro police.

Investigators said they are watching security footage and are searching for a second man who was involved in the robbery.

Most of the bikes were recovered.