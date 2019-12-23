Let employers fire lazy workers

THE EDITOR: Twice in recent times I have noticed our Prime Minister referring to Trinidadians as being lazy workers and also suffering from a feeling of being owed for work not performed.

I am happy on one hand to see that he has now recognised this problem does exist. However, I am puzzled as to how or what he plans to do about it.

I urge the PM to check with the Ministry of Labour and he will find the cause of this malady. There are four handbooks supplied by that ministry dealing with the workers’ rights. There are no books dealing with the employers’ rights.

Employers have to pay two-thirds of employees’ National Insurance and yet upon separation still have to pay severance to those employees. Why?

Employers have to counsel non-performing workers or any square pegs as well as issue three warning letters to those non-performing workers. Why?

Give employers the right to simply dismiss any non-performers and I am sure the attitude of workers will improve.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin