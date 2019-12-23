Kublalsingh calls for $1B for south flood victims

Highway Reroute Movement leader Dr Wayne Kublalsingh PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

Highway Reroute Movement (HRM) leader, Wayne Kublalsingh, maintains that Prime Minister Dr Rowley is to blame for the recent flooding which occurred in the Debe/Penal/Barrackpore area following heavy rainfall two weeks ago.

Kublalsingh was responding to remarks made by Works Minister Rohan Sinanan, at a press conference held along the Oropouche River Bridge on Saturday, where he defended the PM and also assured that no work had resumed on the said watercourse.

According to Sinanan, the embankment Kublalsingh believes is the main cause of flooding in this area was built under the previous People’s Partnership government back in 2015 and was in no way affiliated to the current ruling party. Kublalsingh expressed total disagreement.

“Dr Rowley cannot say he has no part to play in that,” said Kublalsingh. “We held long discussions when he was Opposition Leader, gave him the Armstrong Report and he said he would raise it in Parliament. To date, he has refused to meet with us. I went twice last week to meet with him at his residence in Whitehall and his office in St. Clair. I gave the protocol officer a letter and spoke to his secretary twice and still nothing. What’s the reason?”

The HRM leader explained the embankment was being built in a north/south direction against the flow of the water and this greatly contributed to flooding in these southern communities. Over the past three years, there have been severe flooding in these areas and Kublalsingh has requested the PM significantly increase his flood relief disbursement to residents.

“Dr Rowley should do the correct thing and instead of giving people $1.2 million, he should take out a $1 billion of state assets and award to the people of south for this flooding. The government is in charge of the embankment they should remove it henceforth,” he added.

Kublalsingh also complained on the resumption of work on the Debe to Mon Desir segment of the highway.

“They have resumed work between Fyzabad and the Mon Desir leg.” The HRM was forced to stop work from continuing along behind Pepper Village School and Seulal Trace just last week. They are continuously blocking up our waterways. It’s a social, economic and ecological crime,” he concluded.