High noon at Hyatt, party among peers

Oscar B has patrons on the dance floor. - Gary Cardinez

OVER 400 people attended the Hyatt’s fifth annual Biggest Little Office Christmas Party at the Regency Ballroom, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, last Friday afternoon. The concept of the party is simple, any office or institution wishing to keep a Christmas function for its staff can call the Hyatt.

The hotel makes all preparations including decor, menu and entertainment; all employees have to do is show up at the venue with their gifts to exchange among themselves.

This year, 24 companies and schools took advantage of the event and there were some special moments as several people celebrated birthdays.

Principal of Fatima College, Mucurapo Road, Fr Gregory Augustine and members of his staff made a meal of the occasion as he celebrated his birthday with a special cake. Other schools in attendance were San Juan Boys RC, Barataria Anglican and Cumaca RC primary. Companies included Massy Tech,Vistas House, Aegis Business Solutions, WASA, BPTT, RBC Corporate Business and gsk among others.

Hosts Jason Williams and Ancil Blaze Isaac did a great job keeping patrons excited as they distributed many door prizes during and after lunch.

Entertainment was provided by Oscar B and Vibes and they had patrons dancing the electric slide as well as a soca train moving throughout the Regency Ballroom.