Giving from the heart

Debbie Jacob

I BELIEVE in the joy of Christmas and the peace it is meant to evoke, but I also know that the holiday season often evokes sadness. Over the years, I have experienced my fair share of Christmas sadness, and when I do, I remember my friend Laurel’s words of wisdom.

Forty years ago when we worked together at Boeing Commercial Airplane Company in Seattle, she said, “When you feel down, give something from your heart to someone.”

The first time I put Laurel’s advice to the test, I bought a gold-rimmed tea cup and saucer decorated with delicate purple violets for Gloria, one of the secretaries who worked with me.

We worked in huge rooms, which we called bays. I singled out Gloria from the 200 people who worked there. Soft-spoken and kind, Gloria was nearing retirement. She spoke to me about the short stories I wrote, and she encouraged me to persevere. All I really knew about Gloria was that she made many trips to that coffee machine where she made tea for herself and carried coffee to her bosses. I thought a bone china teacup might be appreciated.

When Gloria opened the coffee cup, she placed the cup on the saucer so that it made a faint, warm ring, and through tear-filled eyes said, “No one has ever associated me with something so beautiful and delicate.”

I had put Laurel’s advice to the test, and she was right. In my darkest moments, I give, and I always feel better. Most of the time the gifts are inexpensive.

For about $40, I buy flannel and crochet around the edges to make baby blankets, which are the most appreciated gifts I give.

Gifts from the heart are a special type of giving. It’s not the giving we often associate with Christmas. It doesn’t require overspending. I usually get months of enjoyment out of thinking about a special gift. If I can’t find something that truly comes from the heart, I don’t buy it.

One year, I decided months before Christmas to buy movie gift vouchers for the guy in the gas station who always spoke to me about movies when I filled up my gas.

I love to give books for Christmas, but that is tricky. I must know that it is a book that will be appreciated by the recipient – not just a book I enjoyed and think someone should read.

One Christmas, when Sterling Stewart was prison commissioner, I talked him into letting me spend part of the day with my students in YTC. I organised a Christmas lunch with turkey, macaroni pie and pastelles. We played Christmas songs, and Stewart showed up with a Christmas prayer.

I carry that warmth of Christmas giving throughout the year. It knows no boundaries. I might give someone a special gift in July that would have qualified for a Christmas gift had it been December. Unexpected gifts give great joy – if they are special and meaningful to the recipient. Any day can feel special.

We all know that overextending oneself financially at Christmas does not buy holiday happiness. I get that, but I don’t get people who use holiday buying in a way to be hurtful. Some people knowingly buy gifts that the recipient doesn’t want. It’s better to buy nothing than to use the holiday to hurt people. You can never deal with pain, unhappiness or anger by being cruel to others.

Bitterness, unkindness and selfishness have no place in Christmas. If you have been the recipient of those feelings on some Christmas in your life, it is important to know that you have the power to create your Christmas traditions and your Christmas memories. Do something kind to combat the unkindness or sadness around you.

I will be alone for the first time this Christmas. My children are not coming home. My beloved dog Rambo has cancer, and I don’t know how long he will last so I bought a small turkey to cook for him and my other dog Reyne. I have looked forward to the dogs’ Christmas dinner for the last few weeks because I know that simple act will give me a happy and memorable Christmas.

So go out there and find joy this Christmas. There’s a homeless person who needs a meal, a stray dog that is hungry, a poor child that desperately needs to believe in Santa. Use your imagination. Be the miracle that someone needs this Christmas. I guarantee it will make your heart soar.