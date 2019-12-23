Enterprise man charged for shooting at police

A 22-year-old man is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday to face several charges including the possession of a gun, shooting at police and burglary.

He and others shot at police during a burglary in Charlieville last Sunday.

Police said the man who is from Savannah Drive, Enterprise, Chaguanas, was charged by officers of the Chaguanas CID on Friday with three counts of shooting with intent at police officers, possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a firearm and ammunition to endanger life, burglary, malicious damage to property and the possession of housebreaking instruments.

The man is also expected to be interviewed by Northern Division police as the van which was used to transport the housebreaking tools was reported stolen from a San Juan man on November 1.

Investigators said a cutting torch was used to cut a lock on the gate of the Charlieville house.

Police said they are searching for two others who they believe were involved in the shooting.

The robbery, which took place at Chadee Lohar Road, Charlieville, was foiled by members of the Central Division Task Force who responded to a call.

On arrival, they were shot at by bandits. Police returned fire hitting one of the men, killing him.

Police originally arrested three men, but two were released during the week.