Decriminalising marijuana today

It’s official. From today, the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Act decriminalises the recreational, small-scale cultivation of marijuana for personal use.

The conversation about the decriminalisation of personal use and cultivation of small amounts of marijuana has been heated and contentious. Proponents of the move argue that the amendment to the act doesn’t go far enough, while others expect problems when smoking a personal blunt in the privacy of one’s home is legal. The bill will certainly be the start of a major move forward in multiple areas unrelated to the actual cultivation and consumption of weed.

From today, the proclamation of the legislation will fundamentally change the priorities of both the courts and law enforcement. The new amendment will immediately free police officers from chasing a minor crime and allow greater focus of limited resources on law-breaking that is more likely to adversely affect citizens. It will also unburden the courts of hundreds of cases that consume official time, cram the dockets of Magistrates and clog the legal system unnecessarily.

According to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, the decriminalisation will immediately remove 8,500 cases from the legal system and people who had been incarcerated under the old law will be released and have their records expunged. There are currently 90 inmates in prison convicted for possession, 70 of whom qualify for release under the bill and of 38 prisoners in remand, 17 can be discharged. The AG expects that process to be “done in a fairly expeditious way.”

Under the amended law, a person can grow four marijuana plants in their home, can possess up to 30 grammes of cannabis or an equal amount of cannabis resin and may smoke in their homes, though not in the presence of children and definitely not in a public place. Fines for illegal use are also sharply increased under the new legislation and marijuana use around children attracts a fine of $250,000 and five year’s imprisonment.

The Government Printery is busy printing 10,000 booklets of penalty forms for use by the police who will be, according to the AG, ready for “a very aggressive exercise of monitoring and awareness.”

Expect officers to also be intolerant of anyone found driving under the influence of drugs as well as alcohol and anyone suspected of doing so will be subject to a standard field sobriety test. Anyone failing it will face a $12,500 fine under the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act.

The Police Service has committed to a national education campaign about the new law, but the state would do well to turn its considerable hand to a broad public education programme that helps potential users to understand the risks of using the drug and improve public understanding of marijuana consumption and the risks for young users.