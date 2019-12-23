Batson’s So Long in Top 20 of year

Nadia Batson -

Swappi's Party Start and Nadia Batson's So Long are among the National Action Cultural Committee's (NACC) top 20 calypsoes of 2019.

The NACC said the calypsoes were chosen based on the selections of its panel of judges.

The Top 20 Stars of Gold and Calypso of the Year Awards will take place on December 28 at the Government Campus Plaza auditorium, Richmond Street, Port of Spain, from 8 pm.

The Top 20 calypsoes for 2019 in alphabetical order are:

101 per cent – Mighty Trini –Robert Elias

De Wrong Name – Sexy Suzie –Natasha Nurse

False Alarm – Maria Bhola

Famalay – Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous

Hookin Meh – Farmer Nappy –Darryl Henry

I Am – Erphaan Alves

Iron Love – Nailah Blackman

Loco and Broko – Karene Asche

Make TT Great Again – Stacey Sobers-Abraham

Man’s Imagination – Ronaldo London

Party Start – Swappi –Marvin Davis

Pressure Does Buss Pipe – Lady Watchman – Alana Sinnette-Khan

Respect – Duane O’Connor

Savannah Grass – Kes – Kees Dieffenthaller

So Long – Nadia Batson

Thank You – Aaron Duncan

This Is De Place – Patrice Roberts

Two Face – Devon Seale

What Coming Next – Helon Francis

Who Feels It Knows It – Tigress – Joanne Rowley