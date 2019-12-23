Batson’s So Long in Top 20 of year
Swappi's Party Start and Nadia Batson's So Long are among the National Action Cultural Committee's (NACC) top 20 calypsoes of 2019.
The NACC said the calypsoes were chosen based on the selections of its panel of judges.
The Top 20 Stars of Gold and Calypso of the Year Awards will take place on December 28 at the Government Campus Plaza auditorium, Richmond Street, Port of Spain, from 8 pm.
The Top 20 calypsoes for 2019 in alphabetical order are:
101 per cent – Mighty Trini –Robert Elias
De Wrong Name – Sexy Suzie –Natasha Nurse
False Alarm – Maria Bhola
Famalay – Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous
Hookin Meh – Farmer Nappy –Darryl Henry
I Am – Erphaan Alves
Iron Love – Nailah Blackman
Loco and Broko – Karene Asche
Make TT Great Again – Stacey Sobers-Abraham
Man’s Imagination – Ronaldo London
Party Start – Swappi –Marvin Davis
Pressure Does Buss Pipe – Lady Watchman – Alana Sinnette-Khan
Respect – Duane O’Connor
Savannah Grass – Kes – Kees Dieffenthaller
So Long – Nadia Batson
Thank You – Aaron Duncan
This Is De Place – Patrice Roberts
Two Face – Devon Seale
What Coming Next – Helon Francis
Who Feels It Knows It – Tigress – Joanne Rowley
