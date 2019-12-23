Bandit surrenders after crashing car

A police chase and shootout on Friday night in Princes Town has left two people wounded and the suspect in custody.

Around 7:30 pm, police received reports that a man was in the process of stealing a black Nissan Almera car along Mucurapo Street, San Fernando.

An all-points bulletin was issued and shortly after the vehicle was spotted along High Street in Princes Town. A chase ensued and upon reaching Bonanza Street, the driver of the Almera fired at the police.

A shootout began, forcing people awaiting transportation nearby to take cover. Two people got caught in the crossfire; one sustaining a graze to the neck from a bullet and the other got shot in the shoulder.

They were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where they were treated and discharged on Saturday.

The bandit, police said, eventually lost control of the car and crashed close to the Princes Town Police Station.

He later ran into the station and surrendered.