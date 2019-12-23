Archbishop gives out hampers in Sea Lots

- ANGELO_MARCELLE

Archbishop of Port of Spain, Jason Gordon visisted the Sea Lots community on Sunday to distribute Christmas hampers as a goodwill gesture in the spirit of the season.

At least 400 hampers were given out to families in three different areas of Sea Lots. He told Newsday, for the last four years, the Eternal Light Community and the national evangelisation team have been working in Sea Lots, visiting, ministering and talking to families, working with kids and just bringing good news.

Every month they are in the community he said. Archbishop Gordon said Sunday was a big celebration of joy and love in giving to the Sea Lots community. “We are giving a Christmas hamper to each family. And on the third part of Sea Lots, our third stop, there were some houses that were burnt some years ago by fire. Twelve families were without houses and we worked this year with many different people towards the rebuilding of those houses.”

He said companies like ANSA McAl helped with the blocks, while other companies helped with different things needed for the reconstruction of those houses. “So we would be blessing those houses and giving hampers to the families living in those houses. This is really a good news project trying to bring joy and cheer, and Christ into the community.”