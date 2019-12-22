Young recommits to further development of the army

NEW RECRUITS: TT Regiment recruits of Intake 1901 perform a precision drill at the passing out parade on Saturday. -

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has given assurances that government is fully committed to further developing this country’s security apparatus.

Speaking at the passing out parade for TT Regiment Recruit intake 1901, at Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, on Saturday, Young said his ministry was pursuing efforts to strengthen the assets of the Defence Force by upgrading military infrastructure, construction, upgrade and refurbishment of facilities and accommodation for members of the regiment.

He also revealed recent initiatives included the commissioning of the new ALC Leadership Institute for Excellence (L.I.F.E.) building at Teteron Barracks, and the start of construction of new living accommodations for the Second Infantry Battalion at Camp La Romaine.

At Saturday’s passing out parade, 120 recruits were inducted into the Defence Force’s formation.

Young encouraged the recruits to “move forward with the sense of conviction expected of your respectable profession, never find yourselves in situations that compromise your integrity and never bring the uniform into disrepute. Always serve with an upright character, decorum and dedication.”

He said the ministry continued to value the “indispensable contribution” of the army, and the Defence Force, in ensuring the security of citizens, particularly through its support of joint patrols with the police service.

Addressing the newest members of his troops, Commanding Officer of the Regiment Colonel Darnley Wyke, told them that they now form part of the robust and dynamic national defence and security architecture, entrusted with ensuring the safety of the people of TT.

He urged the recruits to conduct themselves in a manner which will not bring dishonour to the regiment; further advising them to always be guided by the core values of the army: courage, loyalty, integrity, mutual respect, discipline and teamwork.

The recruits, having now completed their induction training, will be posted to the First and Second Infantry Battalions, the First Engineer Battalion and the Support and Service Battalion.