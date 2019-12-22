West indies go down against India in final ODI

West Indies concluded its tour of India by losing the three-match One Day International Series 1-2 when action climaxed at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on Sunday morning.

In the final ODI, the visitors were sent in to bat and piled on a fair total of 315/5 after their 50-over duration with Nicholas Pooran smashing a stern 89 runs comprising of ten fours and three sixes. Skipper Kieron Pollard also showed grit with the bat in his knock of 74 (three fours and ten sixes) partnered with Shai Hope (42), Roston Chase (38) and Shimron Hetmyer (37). Indian pacer and ODI debutant, Navdeep Saini was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged 2/58.

In their turn at the crease, the hosts had a powerful start, losing their first wicket, Rohit Sharma (63 runs off 63 balls) with 122 runs on the board. In came captain, Virat Kohli, who took a liking for the West Indian bowlers, slamming 85 runs before being bowled by Keemo Paul.

However, a late middle-order collapse from Shreyas Iyer (7), Rishabh Pant (7) and Kedar Jadhav (9) gave the boys in maroon some hope. But, the introduction of Ravendra Jadeja (39 runs) and Shardul Thakur (17) steadied India’s run chase, leading them to 316/6 after 48.4 overs. Paul finished with the best figures capturing three wickets for 59 runs.

The Indian skipper was adjudged Man of the Match while Sharma was crowned Player of the Series.