V’zuelan, local workers not paid for HDC job in Corinth

Local construction worker Marlon Wharwood demands to be paid for work on an HDC site in Corinth, San Fernando. - Marvin Hamilton

More than 40 local and Venezuelan construction workers vented their frustration with Housing Development Corporation (HDC) subcontractor, Celestine Joseph, for unpaid salaries over the past two weeks.

At Railway Line Road in Corinth on Saturday, Joseph became a prisoner in his car as workers surrounded him demanding their salaries. The confrontation caused domestic traffic to be temporarily re-routed as police arrived in an attempt to quell the heated situation.

In his defence, Joseph revealed that he was only paid $27,000 by his employer to distribute to workers. However, both parties claim the monies owed amount to over $100,000 and would only be dispersed until a specific area within the housing settlement is completed. Due to persistent rainfall over the past two weeks, there were several stoppages on-site, causing a delay in works.

Celestine, speaking through a partially open window, surrounded by police and furious workmen, stated, “We agreed on doing a piece of work before the money was released. Because of the rains, work slowed down and we were unable to cast (concrete) to complete the job. I have been trying to call the main contractor but was unable to get on to him. It’s not my fault because I don’t have the money. I wouldn’t have worked the men if I knew they wouldn’t have gotten their money.”

Celestine revealed his workers have been working both day and night shifts, some from 7 am to midnight, in an effort to complete the job. He agrees the workers are entitled to their salaries but was not in control of how much was disbursed to him.

“I don’t want to go through this with these guys,” he said from the driver’ seat. “At the end of the day, they need their money, especially at this time of year. They too have families. I even brought in extra men to complete the job, but the rains continued to delay us.”

Frustrated Venezuelan worker, Richard Rosales, 34, voiced his concerns and was now preparing for a bleak Christmas holiday. Rosales admitted the workers were expecting full payment on Friday. With three sons at home in Venezuela, he was uncertain how to relay the depressing news to his family.

“We worked for two weeks from 7 am to 12 am. Now he’s saying now he has no money. Why? I asked him if he had sons and a family. This Christmas what am I going to tell my kids in Venezuela. We were waiting since yesterday (Friday). My son wants a gift too. Now he’s saying we can’t get our money,” Rosales lamented.

Celestine agreed to visit the home of the primary contractor, accompanied by the police, to find a speedy resolution. However, when Sunday Newsday contacted one of the workmen after 6 pm on Saturday, he stated that no money was disbursed to the majority of workers while some settled for a partial payment from the $27,000 purse. According to the worker, the next stipulated payment of salaries may come in early 2020.

Up to press time on Saturday, calls to HDC managing director Brent Lyons for comment went unanswered.