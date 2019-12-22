TT Stars win Forty5 Charity Cup

TT Stars celebrate after winning the Can Bou Play Foundation Forty5 Charity Cup 2019 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. Photo by Allan V. Crane/CA-images/Can Bou Play Foundation - Allan V. Crane

THE Creamery Novelties Forty5 Charity Cup, hosted by the Can Bou Play Foundation kicked off with a flurry of fanfare at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva last Sunday, with TT Stars coming out on top in the three-team tournament that also involved Deportivo Point Fortin and hosts Can Bou Play United.

The star-studded squads were finalised during the National Lotteries Control Board draft held a few days before the tournament, with TT women’s team icons Kennya “Yaya” Cordner, Ahkeela Mollon and Karyn “Baby” Forbes joining their men’s national team counterparts Kenwyne Jones and Densill Theobald on Can Bou Play United.

Meanwhile, TT Stars boasted current national team standouts Alvin Jones, Joevin Jones, Kevin Molino, as well as the recently retired Jan-Michael Williams. Deportivo PF called up a few heroes of their own in Andrei Pacheco, Justin Sadoo, Judah Garcia and Andre Toussaint.

Secondary Schools Football League and St Augustine Secondary starlet Tyrese Spicer, who was also drafted onto the Stars roster, went on to lift the Mindology MVP at the inaugural tournament after notching two goals and an assist in an exciting showing.

“Winning the MVP Trophy caught me by surprise and it’s an honour to get the award,” said an elated Spicer. “Playing alongside those stars was an unexplainable feeling. Seeing players like Joevin Jones, Alvin Jones, Molino, Jan on TV most of my life and now playing on the same team with them is a great feeling.”

Spicer’s two goals also meant he shared the Ultimate Indoor Facility Golden Boot with team mates Alvin and Halifax Wanderers forward Akeem “Froggie” Garcia, while Deportivo PF’s custodian Miguel Payne was awarded the West Kool Air Conditioning Golden Glove.

Deportivo PF opened the Charity Cup against Can Bou Play United with the southerner’s full back Ronell Paul opening the scoring. In the final minute of the game however, Kenwyne Jones rolled back the years to thump home a trademark header form a Theobald corner to send the game into penalty kicks.

From there, it was the Miguel Payne show as the Point Fortin goalkeeper wrapped up important shoot out saves to give his team the opening game win.

Deportivo’s luck ran out in the second game however, as TT Stars put their foot on the accelerator in the closing stages of the match. After 20 minutes, the score was locked at 1-1 with Garcia scoring first before the classy Toussaint equalised for Deportivo.

Leston Paul then restored the lead for Stars, before Spicer added gloss to the scoreline with a brace.

In the final game of the Forty5 Charity Cup, Can Bou Play United entertained TT Stars with former Liverpool and Wigan goalkeeper Chris Kirkland making his debut for the hosts between the sticks.

Kirkland however, could not prevent the marauding Alvin from scoring low into the bottom corner. It soon got worse for Can Bou Play as Alvin got his second a few minutes later.

Sean de Silva rounded Stars goalkeeper Williams in the 41st minute to give Can Bou Play some hope at the death, but Garcia put the icing on the cake for the champions with seconds left on the clock.

Can Bou Play United’s Cordner, who won the 2019 Norwegian Toppserien Golden Boot, was really pleased to be a part of Can Bou Play’s initiative and commented on the togetherness and collective spirit on show at the first time event.

“It was really great. Love how everyone had a great time and the energy and positive vibe of everyone made it even more enjoyable,” said Cordner.

Can Bou Play Foundation plan to continue to pioneer youth development programmes and initiatives in 2020. Can Bou Play thanked its partners of the Forty5 Charity Cup for their continued support: Creamery Novelties, NLCB, Sportway, Blue Waters, Rock Hard Cement, VKD Transport Ltd, Caribbean Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Institute, Ace II Popcorn, Snack Pack, Swiss Miss, Inshore Transport Services, MRI of TT, Southern MRI, Ultimate Indoor Facility, Punchy Punch, TOAST, Bold by Jehue, Sunshine Snacks, Scotiabank, Caribbean Action Images, HD Media and HOTT 93.5.

RESULTS –

CAN BOU PLAY UNITED (1) - Kenwyne Jones 45th vs DEPORTIVO POINT FORTIN (1) - Ronell Paul 39th. DPF won on penalties

TT STARS (4) - Akeem Garcia 11th, Leston Paul 29th, Tyrese Spicer 37th, 43rd vs DEPORTIVO POINT FORTIN (1) - Andre Toussaint 16th

CAN BOU PLAY UNITED (1) - Sean de Silva 41st vs TT STARS (3) - Alvin Jones 9th, 32nd, Akeem Garcia 43rd

AWARDS

Ultimate Indoor Facility Golden Boot: Tyrese Spicer, Alvin Jones, Akeem Garcia (TT Stars)

West Kool Air Conditioning Golden Glove: Miguel Payne (Deportivo PF)

Mindology Trinidad MVP: Tyrese Spicer (TT Stars)