Sunday 22 December 2019
The new NEDCO Business Accelerator

Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development Jennifer Baptiste Primus speaking the launch of the NEDCO Business Accelerator programme.
The National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited (NEDCO) has launched a Business Accelerator Programme to help drive the growth of the local micro and small enterprise (MSE) sector.

The new NEDCO Business Accelerator  is a 12-month programme that will offer a comprehensive set of entrepreneurial development services to facilitate the successful commercialisation of startup companies.  The Business Accelerator will begin in January and will initially be run in partnership with universities and colleges nationwide. It is open to all students enrolled at tertiary level schools who have an existing startup or are interested in starting a new business.

Minister and Potential Business Accelerator Participants.
Senator the Honourable Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development, in her feature address at the launch of the programme, assured that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago remains committed to the ongoing development of the business sector, including MSEs.

“While their individual activity levels may be comparatively small, we note their collective impact on the economy and the society. MSEs create wealth by providing sources of income for their owners, their workers and their families, which lead to better standards of living and quality of life for all concerned," the minister stated.

Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development Jennifer Baptiste Primus (centre) with representatives from some of the universities and colleges which will be partnering with NEDCO in its 1st year of the Business Accelerator Programme.
Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development Jennifer Baptiste Primus (centre) with some of the university students who attended the launch of the NEDCO Business Accelerator Programme. Also in picture is the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary (Ag.) Natalie Willis (6th from right) and Deputy Permanent Secretary (Ag.) Kevar Cummings-Williams (5th from right), as well as NEDCO Chairman Clarry Benn (7th from left).
Mr Clarry Benn, NEDCO Chairman, stated: “We are confident of our Business Accelerator’s success and the long-term contribution it will make to the overall economic and entrepreneurial landscape of Trinidad and Tobago.” The services to be offered include training; funding; coaching; mentorship; networking; product development; research; analytics; prototyping; and manufacturing.  Interested students should contact their university or college or any NEDCO office for further information and to apply.

Quote by the Senator the Honourable Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development: “Several studies indicate that 70 per cent to 85 per cent of all business activity in Trinidad and Tobago is conducted by enterprises employing fewer than 25 persons.”

Quote by NEDCO Chairman, Clarry Benn: “We will bring an infusion of fresh entrepreneurial thinking and our Business Accelerator participants will be equipped with the tools to tackle challenges head on.”

