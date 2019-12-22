The new NEDCO Business Accelerator

Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development Jennifer Baptiste Primus speaking the launch of the NEDCO Business Accelerator programme.

The National Entrepreneurship Development Company Limited (NEDCO) has launched a Business Accelerator Programme to help drive the growth of the local micro and small enterprise (MSE) sector.

The new NEDCO Business Accelerator is a 12-month programme that will offer a comprehensive set of entrepreneurial development services to facilitate the successful commercialisation of startup companies. The Business Accelerator will begin in January and will initially be run in partnership with universities and colleges nationwide. It is open to all students enrolled at tertiary level schools who have an existing startup or are interested in starting a new business.

Senator the Honourable Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development, in her feature address at the launch of the programme, assured that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago remains committed to the ongoing development of the business sector, including MSEs.

“While their individual activity levels may be comparatively small, we note their collective impact on the economy and the society. MSEs create wealth by providing sources of income for their owners, their workers and their families, which lead to better standards of living and quality of life for all concerned," the minister stated.

Mr Clarry Benn, NEDCO Chairman, stated: “We are confident of our Business Accelerator’s success and the long-term contribution it will make to the overall economic and entrepreneurial landscape of Trinidad and Tobago.” The services to be offered include training; funding; coaching; mentorship; networking; product development; research; analytics; prototyping; and manufacturing. Interested students should contact their university or college or any NEDCO office for further information and to apply.

Quote by the Senator the Honourable Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development: “Several studies indicate that 70 per cent to 85 per cent of all business activity in Trinidad and Tobago is conducted by enterprises employing fewer than 25 persons.”

Quote by NEDCO Chairman, Clarry Benn: “We will bring an infusion of fresh entrepreneurial thinking and our Business Accelerator participants will be equipped with the tools to tackle challenges head on.”