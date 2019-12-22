Privy Council rules for pensioners in land dispute

THE Privy Council has blocked a landlord from evicting three pensioners who have lived on his property for almost 60 years.

In a ruling delivered last week, the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council unanimously upheld an appeal court ruling which favoured the three pensioners who the landlord wanted to evict from lands rented to them and on which they each built their permanent homes.

In October 2017, Justices of Appeal Peter Jamadar, Gregory Smith and Peter Rajkumar ruled in favour of the three tenants – Mary Gomez, David Sammy and Shaira Mohammed – that they had an equitable right to remain on the land and had the option to purchase within a 15 year period at market value, from May 31, 2011.

The three are tenants of Ashmeed Mohammed and the dispute was over lands at Hillside Terrace, Maracas/St Joseph.

According to their appeal, they were tenants in the late 1950s with the previous landowner who was a relative of theirs. It was agreed that the three would be allowed to clear and level forested and mountainous lands so that they could build their homes, pay a small rent, and have the option to buy the lands in the future.

They agreed and cleared, flattened the lands and built their homes. The land was sometime later sold to Mohammed’s father, Hanif, who did not object to the three extending and renovating their homes. He collected rent from them, and when he died, his son inherited the lands.

The younger Mohammed also collected rent from the three and did not object to them extending their homes, until May 2011, when he stopped collecting the land rent and served them notices to vacate the premises.

His claim was that they were statutory tenants under the Land Tenants Security of Tenure Act 1981, and because they did not have written notice to renew their tenancy for another 30 years, they became trespassers.

The High Court initially ruled in favour of the landlord, ordering the three to vacate the land, but the appellate court overturned the decision.

Mohammed appealed to the Privy Council and it was argued in October. In its decision, the five law lords upheld the appeal court’s decision but varied the date on which the market value of the property is to be assessed for the purpose of sale from May 31, 2011, which was the date of the attempted eviction to “market value as at the date of exercise of the option.”

In their ruling, the law lords also acknowledged that the option to purchase, though not used in a strict legal sense, had to be understood in the close family relationship between the parties.

The three tenants were represented in the Privy Council by Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj and Robert Strang while attorneys Ian Benjamin,SC, and Roger Kawalsingh appeared for the landlord.