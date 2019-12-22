PM: Report crimes in your community

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, second from left, cuts the ribbon to officially open the Roxborough Police Station on Friday. Joining him are (from left) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, National Security Minister Stuart Young, Tobago East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy and Deputy Chief Secretary Joel Jack. - DAVID REID

Reporting criminal activities in your community can save not just others' lives, but your own.

The Prime Minister, speaking at the opening of the Roxborough Police Station in Tobago, on Friday, said parents have a responsibility to ensure that boys and girls who are part of a criminal element understand that they pose a threat to the national community.

He said parents have a responsibility to let the younger ones know that a life of crime, that brings temporary pleasures, ends in disaster.

"If there are those in the community who believe there are those who can prosper in a criminal position, you need to let the security services know because the lives you save can be your own."

Rowley said for quite some time there has been an upsurge and an "unrelentless" (sic) attack by the criminal elements in the country.

"There are citizens among us who believe and enjoy the benefits of crime because for some people in our society, crime does pay, and many times, some citizens pay with their lives, so that others can believe that crime pays.

"These facilities are not cheap, but at the end of the day, it is not what you have, but what you do with it, and not withstanding what circumstances we are going through in TT, the priorities are select about what the Government has to be accountable for. and what we do with what little we have. This location in Roxborough is one of the most important in the country. We are being observed by the criminal element, local and foreign."

Dr Rowley said the headlands and the bays, as beautiful as they are, also pose a threat to TT, because the criminal element see them not for the beauty, but for the opportunity they present.

"That poses a threat to our security. Roxborough is furthest away into the ocean geographically from the population centres of TT and therefore this part of the country is attractive to those who want to harm us. This particular station has the responsibility for ensuring this part of the country is secured."