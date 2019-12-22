HDC promises to pay workers at Corinth

Local construction worker Marlon Wharwood demands to be paid for work on an HDC site in Corinth, San Fernando. - Marvin Hamilton

Housing Development Company (HDC) managing director, Brent Lyons, assured both local and Venezuelan workers of the Corinth housing settlement there would be a speedy resolution to their partial payment of December salaries.

After failing to make good on his promise to pay workers on Friday, the frustrated group of more than 40 employees surrounded the vehicle of subcontractor, Celestine Joseph, along Railway Line Road on Saturday, demanding their monies ahead of the Christmas holiday. Joseph however, tried to reiterate to the irate bunch that he had only received $27,000 from the primary contractor as compared to the over $100,000 owed for the past two weeks of work.

The visibly shaken Joseph also made clear that one particular piece of work in the settlement remained incomplete due to multiple stoppages courtesy heavy rainfall over the past two weeks. Police were also called in to calm the furious workers who were uninterested in Joseph’s explanation of their financial shortcomings during the festive season.

Following Saturday’s tirade and several discussions with the police and Joseph, some workers settled for a partial payment while some opted to wait for a full payment.

“I am quite surprised by the information presented,” said Lyons on Sunday. “We (at the HDC) were not aware of the issues facing the subcontractor. However, we will enquire and try to ensure that there is a speedy resolution.”

Speaking on behalf of the hired Venezuelan nationals, worker Richard Rosales, revealed on Sunday they are hoping to receive a better response from Joseph on Monday.

“My children are in Venezuela and are always asking me ‘when will I send the money?’ It’s Christmas and I’m sure these contractors have families and want them to have food to eat for the holiday. We are just asking for what’s due to us,” he said.