Hamilton unable to prevent Darussafaka’s defeat

YANNICK QUINTAL

DARUSSAFAKA centre Johnny Hamilton overcame foul trouble in the first half to put up another strong performance for his team. Unfortunately Darussafaka would fall to UNICS Kazan 71-68 in the final Group C game in EuroCup play.

Hamilton saw limited action in the first half after picking up two early fouls and scoring only two points from free throws, but would eventually finish the game with 13 points on four of five shooting (five from six at the free throw line), three rebounds, one assist and a steal.

With the group stage over, Darussafaka finishes 5-5 which is good enough for third place in Group C and will move on to the Top 16, another round-robin group stage. They will be grouped with Italian clubs Segafredo Virtus Bologna and Dolommiti Energia Trento and Serbian club KK Parizan.

The top two will advance to the playoffs. Bologna finished with an 8-2 record, good enough for first in Group A, Partizan finished second in Group B with a 6-3 record, and Trenton finished fourth in Group D with a 5-5 record. EuroCup will resume on January 2.

Darussafaka's next game will be in the Basketball Super League against OGM Ormanspor on Sunday at 1pm (local time).