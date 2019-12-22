Fit for the fight Kai Selvon's story inspires others to overcome obstacles

Kai Selvon says about her book, Fit for the Fight, 'This is something that God wanted me to do, and even if it inspires one person then the purpose is fulfilled.' -

Being physical fit is mandatory for any professional athlete to stay in the game, with all the rigorous training and competition schedules – something national sprinter Kai Selvon knows only too well.

But although she has struggled with many injuries over the years, her challenges with staying healthy allowed her to tap into other wellness sources that have helped her to keep emotionally grounded and offered guidance.

The 27-year-old has entertained and inspired many people across the globe from as young as eight, when she began representing TT on a professional level. She copped several junior records, won multiple medals regionally and internationally and earned an athletic scholarship. However, she has faced a number of injuries, including her hamstrings, quadriceps, groin and back, and was even sidelined for six months, which, in the track season, equates to a year.

About five years ago she decided her story needed to be heard so others can get a glimpse of life through her eyes and learn from her lessons to overcome their hurdles. After years of procrastinating she eventually settled down to produce the motivational book, Fit for the Fight. In the book, she going into some detail about her injuries and recovery.

Selvon, a former student of El Dorado East Secondary told WMN, “I was inspired to write the book because of the numerous questions I got from the people that know my story. They always ask how I am still running considering what I have been through with the injuries among other things. Also, seeing my friends giving up on their dreams and hopes because of opposition and constant obstacles.” The honours graduate in Industrial Designs from Auburn University, Alabama said, “This is something that God wanted me to do, and even if it inspires one person then the purpose is fulfilled. Writing the book was a reminder, as it brought back the feeling to the time when I was going through the different situations but it also reminded me of the lessons I learnt.”

The two-time Olympian is optimistic that book is worth the read.

“The book will inspire society, especially the younger ones by seeing how I made it through. Also (by) implementing the lessons that I shared in the book into their own lives.” She continued, “It is important for the younger ones to realise the importance of God and knowing that you have to get back up when you fall. We must instil it in them from an early age the importance of positive thinking and words as words linger and turn into thoughts.”

Selvon is a Puma-sponsored athlete who is based in Florida. She said the book was written for everyone and not only athletes because everyone faces daily obstacles. She also advises, “It is going into a new year and most persons are excited to make a new year resolution, but I urge them to make a life resolution and purchase the book.”

She said people, especially young people, are already sending her positive messages on social media since the launch a week ago. The Ebook can be purchased on all Ebook retailers and is available on Amazon and her personal website.

The 100m and 200m sprinter is already back in her Florida camp preparing for next year with a closer eye on her third Olympics appearance in Tokyo.

“I don’t really plan because I trust that everything will fall into place, it will happen how it was supposed to happen. My life was predestined.”

Photos courtesy Kai Selvon