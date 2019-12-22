Farewell David

David Renwick -

David Renwick was a newspaper man for all of his career, an indelibly independent journalist, and one committed to the highest ideals that his craft could aspire to. Across a career that spanned more than five decades, Renwick wrote for every publication of substance in TT, contributing his well-regarded columns on the energy sector to the Business Guardian and more recently to the Trinidad Express. He wrote an important newsletter, Energy Caribbean, for many years in partnership with Media and Editorial Projects, the publishers of Caribbean Beat.

When Newsday was created, Renwick signed on as one of the founding directors and served as its second CEO, following Daniel Chookolingo. Therese Mills would continue that work, putting her own indelible stamp on Newsday after her retirement from the Guardian.

Though he was eminently capable of taking a leadership role in journalism, having worked as an editor of the Express in its formative years, he loved reporting and he found his calling in the energy sector, where he practised much of his career as its first dedicated reporter and opinion leader.

When Renwick began serious energy reporting in TT it was, at best, an underreported section of the business pages in local newspapers. But he saw its outsized relationship to the economy of the country quite clearly. It didn't employ the most people, it didn't generate much exciting news, but it was responsible for anchoring the business of the country and he set out to give the sector its due in newsprint. He did so with one eye on its importance and the other on the widespread ignorance of exactly how the sector worked.

Over four decades, he honed and refined an approach to energy journalism that mixed a keen understanding of the way the sector worked with an unflagging dedication to explaining the most complex deals and business decisions in clear, accessible terms. It would not be blowing smoke to say that he defined an approach for everyone who followed him and set a standard that holds firm to this day.

Renwick accepted a Hummingbird gold medal from the state in 2008 but declined a luminary award from BP a few years before that, unable to reconcile the accolade with his fierce independence as a journalist. There was no question that he loved journalism and was deeply appreciative of his role and responsibilities, something that he never failed to impress on any young journalist fortunate enough to have been coached by him.

According to his daughter, Olivia Renwick, he wrote until he couldn't any more. He finished his last published article before taking ill two weeks ago and he passed on Friday morning. We extend condolences to his family and other loved ones. May he rest in peace.