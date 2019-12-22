Family dispute ends in murder

Police are searching for a male relative of a Tarouba man, after the latter was stabbed to death in Hardbargain, Princes Town, on Sunday morning.

Police said Dave Maharaj, 32, of Marabella, got into an argument with a relative along Sisters Road, Hardbargain, around 4 am.

During the dispute, Maharaj reportedly slapped the man several times. Maharaj's attacker then stabbed him in the chest and back, before running away.

Residents saw the attack and called the police who went to the scene and found Maharaj bleeding on the ground.

An ambulance was called and Maharaj was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died.

Homicide investigators are continuing enquiries.