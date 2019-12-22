Cox: TTT board was not fired

Communications Minister Donna Cox PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

COMMUNICATIONS MINISTER Donna Cox said yesterday the Board of local television station, TTT, was not fired, but rather it was reconstituted.

She said: “There will indeed be a new Board made up of some the previous members and new ones.

“Cabinet took this decision at the last meeting on Thursday, and members of the reconstituted board will be announced soon.”

Cox thanked all the outgoing chairman and members of the Board for their work over the past year and a half.

She said there has been several iterations of the Board and the reconstituting of the it is just one of them. “There is nothing out of the ordinary with this move, as you can appreciate, the Government is working to ensure that TTT aligns with its mandate and we are trying to make strides to make the company more self-sufficient.”

Cox said having heard and listened to numerous complaints about the direction of TTT, her ministry thought it would help if a new set of persons was given a chance to make the company work as the public wants it to, and it was not an unusual or unique management approach.

She said: “TTT remains a treasure for many and it is therefore important that we do what’s in the best interest of the company.

“Just like any other organisation, whenever goals are set to be achieved, changes to structures and personnel are necessary to ensure the desired results are achieved.”

Calls and messages to the outgoing chairman Lisa Agard were not answered up to press time.