Costelloe, Hart qualify for Triathlon World Meet

TT triathlete Jason Costelloe, centre, after winning his age group at the Challenge Daytona 70.3 Triathlon event in Florida, on Sunday. -

TT triathlon athletes Jason Costelloe and Gina Hart both qualified for the Challenge Triathlon World Championship in Slovakia next year after top performances at the Challenge Daytona 70.3 Triathlon in Florida, United States, last Sunday.

Costelloe finished first in the 30-34 age group and seventh overall in four hours and 18 minutes, just nine minutes behind the overall winner. Hart ended second in the women’s 50-54 age group and 175th overall in a time of five hours and 39 minutes. The pair earned a spot at the World Championships on May 30, 2020.

The event saw over 1,600 athletes competing during the two days of racing and just under 500 athletes competing in the 70.3 middle distance event.

Athletes competed from all over the world including US, Brazil, Guatemala, Croatia, United Kingdom, Belgium and Ireland.

Costelloe said, despite the quality of athletes, he was eyeing a strong showing. “With this stacked field, I knew that my work was cut out for me but knowing that I had put in the time, energy and training needed, I was feeling very confident for a great performance.”

The 70.3 Triathlon comprised a 1.2-mile swim, 55-mile bike and a 13.1-mile half marathon run.

The temperatures were approximately 10 degrees Celsius at the start of the race which made the conditions challenging for Costelloe and Hart.

Despite the cold conditions Costelloe was satisfied with his effort in the swim leg. “I was surprised to see my time as I exited the water in just over 30 minutes, which goes down as my quickest swim time for this distance. I came out of the water in sixth position in my age group (30-34) and 52nd overall.”

Costelloe showed his quality in the bike leg averaging over 25 miles per hour and he moved into second place in his age group and tenth overall.

When the run began the sun was now beating down on the athletes, but in the end Costelloe crossed the line in four hours and 18 minutes. The time was 17 minutes faster than his previous best set in 2018.

“This is clear indication that I am consistently heading in the right direction and still have some gas left in the tank,” he said.

To attend the World Championship in Slovakia, Costelloe said the trip will cost approximately US$4,000 to cover costs which includes airfare, hotel, car rental and bike transport. He is hoping for assistance to make the trip a reality.

Looking back at 2019 Costelloe was happy with his performances, saying, “To say the least, I have had a fantastic year and look forward to what is in store for 2020. I have many plans already in store for 2020 which includes events in Antigua, Barbados, Bahamas, Jamaica, USA and fingers crossed Slovakia.”

The national triathlon champion thanked those who helped him have a memorable year. “People may only see one face at the finish line, but this would not be possible without the continued support from my wife, family, The Beacon Insurance Company, GNC, Anthony P Scott, Fluid Technology Limited, Tridium Caribbean Limited, Lifetime Roofing, VIE13 Uniforms, Bush Mountain TT, Henderson Kitchen and so many others. I am forever grateful.”