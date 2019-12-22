Caribbean Women's Group condemns cyber attack on mayor

Chaguanas Mayor Vandana Mohit meets vendors during a walkabout on the Chaguanas Main Road on Wednesday. - Marvin Hamilton

THE CARIBBEAN Women in Leadership (CIWiL) has condemned the recent cyber attack on a female politician in TT.

The group was likely referring to the reported leaking of nude photos of new Chaguanas Mayor Vandana Mohit, 29, the youngest mayor to be elected and the second woman to serve the Chaguanas Borough Corporation. On Wednesday, on her first day in office, Mohit said, "we should be focusing on improvement and development, not rumors.”

In a release, CIWiL said violence against women in politics (VAWP) is Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and a human rights violation that impacts society.

"It is also a fundamental barrier to women’s participation in decision-making and public life."

The group noted that internet-based technology has created new opportunities for women to be empowered, engaged and express themselves politically.

"However, there has been a growing trend by individuals who seek to use this tool as a way to subject women to violence, through cyber bullying, revenge porn, doxing (publishing private information) and cyber stalking. This acts as a deterrent and prevents women from entering active politics as they are frustrated by the shame and public humiliation that the ensuing political backlash and criticism creates."

The group stressed VAWP hinders women’s political participation, political rights and processes.

"This ultimately leads to policy outcomes suffering from the under-representation of women in decision-making positions."

CIWiL explained VAWP is perpetrated by both men and women who seek to silence and marginalise women as they gain visibility and influence in politics.

"Sustainable development cannot be achieved without gender equality and a meaningful engagement through women’s participation in politics. Increased involvement of women in political leadership results in tangible gains for democracy, including greater responsiveness to citizen needs, increased cooperation across party and ethnic lines, and a more sustainable future for all.

The group is a non-partisan and independent organisation, established to monitor and strengthen the work of increasing women’s political participation in the region through advocacy, networking, research and capacity building.