AG open to new talks with MATT on cyber bill

El Fiscal General Faris Al-Rawi habla durante una conferencia de prensa en su oficina el viernes. - Ayanna Kinsale

ATTORNEY General Faris Al Rawi says he is willing to discuss again with the Media Association (MATT) their concerns about the Cybercrime Bill.

He said there have been several proposals and amendments to the legislation which is, at this time, being addressed by a joint select committee.

The latest round of discussions on the cybercrime bill stems from the alleged nude photos of a public figure being published on social media.

Both the AG and MATT noted the effects that such a situation can bring on any individual, especially one in public office.

On Sunday, the AG told Newsday that MATT’s advocacy on the matter is lacking and it should exercise its role as the fourth estate.

MATT in a media release on Saturday said the it was not opposed to the cybercrime legislation, but the present from was too broad and cast too wide a net.

Its president, Dr Sheila Rampersad, said the current bill “criminalises basic practice of journalism.”

She added that, “It would apply not only to people doing ill but also people doing work in the public interest, artists and performers, among others.”

Al Rawi said with the provisions that MATT are opposing, “then anyone can commit a criminal act under the cloak of a journalist.”

He said, “I have sat down with them (MATT) many times on a number of issues and I hope this can be another one in which we can find a proper solution.”