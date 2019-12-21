Why people don’t vote in elections

THE EDITOR: It is said that “healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.” So the local government elections (LGE) are over, with both sides claiming victory.

The ballot box is where citizens can express their displeasure with a government. It’s where they have a say in their community and can interact with their councillor, as well as highlight the amenities and infrastructure needed.

Voter turnout in local government elections has always been low compared to general elections. On December 2, 34 per cent of the electorate voted while 66 per cent stayed away. There are several reasons for low voter turnout in elections.

People don’t vote due to lack of interest. Turnout among the youths has decreased and remained low with the rise of the internet. Nowadays more and more people consume information via social media, rather than reading newspapers or tuning in to the television news. This means they are less inclined to engage in politics.

Lack of knowledge is another reason as many people don’t understand enough about government, the election process or individual party politics. This has to do with the education system which does not equip students with relevant political knowledge.

Social studies gloss over governmental issues and it’s not a mandatory course for all students. Without the right political education, young people don’t feel able to engage with politics.

Many people are also disillusioned. A large number of citizens have had enough of the politics and feel their beliefs are not represented by the parties and candidates. It also has to do with the element of trust as parties have a track record of breaking manifesto pledges.

In TT some people don’t vote as a result of election fatigue after going to the polls numerous times since 2000.

“Safe seat” is yet another reason for people not voting. Many people may be interested in politics and even support a political party, but they believe their vote would be wasted. They live in constituencies with safe seats with a strong majority, so they see little point in voting.

Following the election results, many youths explained their reason for not voting was that they were dissatisfied and disgruntled with the Government. However, clarity is required since nothing of substance has been aired.

Following the results of the LGE, some have admitted being sorry they did not vote, with many acknowledging they did not see the importance.

If young people have so much to say, why not have a forum in communities to discuss their grievances. A list of the grievances should be forwarded to the councillor or minister.

There are also youth outlets, beside those in political parties, which can lobby the government on pertinent issues affecting the country. Only if they speak out will their problems be heard and solutions found.

To all the adults who did not vote in the LGE, it means, that even if you do not support a party, you abdicated your right to good governance.

It is said “when good men don’t vote you leave inferior men to govern you.” And Greek philosopher Plato warned that one of the penalties for refusing to participate in elections is, “If you don’t vote, you will be governed by idiots.

ROSSANA GLASGOW

via e-mail